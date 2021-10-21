Worldcoin: Scan Your Eyes In Exchange For Cryptocurrency

The term cryptocurrency or crypto is used to describe decentralized digital currencies designed to be used over the internet.

At this point, most of the world is familiar with Bitcoin, which is the most popular cryptocurrency on the planet, but there are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there and new ones are being created every day.

A new cryptocurrency company called Worldcoin is now occupying the headlines of international media, largely because of its unique crypto distribution strategy.

So what is Worldcoin and how does its crypto work? Find out below.