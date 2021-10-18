Chanel West Coast Shows Off Barbie Garage Gym In Spandex

Chanel West Coast actually has a pink-painted home garage gym, one she's personally dubbed a "Barbie" one. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star, making headlines this year for her pandemic weight loss, has been treating her 3.5 million Instagram followers to workouts from her base, with a Flaunt interview in July also seeing her open up on fitness and how her home is kitted out for exercise.

Chanel, who only works out so she can pig out at In-N-Out, even wore candy pink spandex to show off her sweat space.