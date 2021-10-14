NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Collin Sexton & Draft Pick

One of the potential trade partners for the Trail Blazers in the deal involving McCollum is the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent article, Kyle Daubs of Fadeaway World created a list of three "perfect blockbuster trade ideas" that could happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include a hypothetical deal that would allow McCollum to play for his hometown team, the Cavaliers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Trail Blazers would be sending McCollum and Anfernee Simons to the Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, and a 2022 first-round pick.