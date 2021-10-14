NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Collin Sexton & Draft Pick

Basketball
Instagram | CJ McCollum

JB Baruelo

Veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum is one of the players on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. While the Trail Blazers view Damian Lillard as an untouchable, the same thing can't be said on McCollum. They may not be actively trading him right now, but they are expected to consider using him as a trade chip if they are presented with an offer that would allow them to build a more competitive roster around Lillard before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

CJ McCollum To Cleveland Cavaliers

Instagram | CJ McCollum

One of the potential trade partners for the Trail Blazers in the deal involving McCollum is the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent article, Kyle Daubs of Fadeaway World created a list of three "perfect blockbuster trade ideas" that could happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include a hypothetical deal that would allow McCollum to play for his hometown team, the Cavaliers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Trail Blazers would be sending McCollum and Anfernee Simons to the Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, and a 2022 first-round pick.

CJ McCollum Gets His Own Team

Instagram | CJ McCollum

McCollum may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Portland, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of representing his hometown team in the NBA. Instead of continuously playing under the shadow of Lillard on the Trail Blazers, the proposed blockbuster deal would give McCollum the opportunity to manage his own team and become the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.

This could help him unleash his hidden potential and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Cavaliers Hit Two Birds With One Stone

The hypothetical deal would be worth exploring for the Cavaliers if they are seriously aiming to return to the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. Adding an All-Star-caliber player and a proven leader to their core of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, and Darius Garland would make the Cavaliers a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Aside from acquiring McCollum, the suggested trade would also allow the Cavaliers to get rid of Love's massive salary. The departure of Love would address the logjam in their frontcourt and give more playing time to young big men such as Mobley and Lauri Markkanen.

Trail Blazers Replace CJ McCollum With Kevin Love & Collin Sexton

Love and Sexton would be intriguing acquisitions for the Trail Blazers. Love may be considered the odd man out in Cleveland but when he's 100 percent healthy and given enough playing time, he would be a huge help for an aspiring contender like the Trail Blazers. He would give them a veteran with championship experience and a former All-Star who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Sexton could replace McCollum as Lillard's backcourt partner in the 2021-22 NBA season. Sexton still has plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but like McCollum, he's also a proven scorer and a legitimate threat in the perimeter. Last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Read Next

Football

Former Bears WR Javon Wims Joining Raiders' Practice Squad

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

Celebrities

Hannah Palmer Straddles A Bicycle In Plunging Minidress

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.