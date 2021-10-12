Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip this summer.

Unlike her boyfriend, Petito never returned home. Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park last month.

Laundrie -- declared a person of interest in the mysterious case -- disappeared a couple of days after Petito was reported missing. The authorities have not been able to locate him.

How did Petito die and when? Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue answered that question on Tuesday.

