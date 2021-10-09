Idaho to Bill Mike Lindell for Failed Election Fraud Claims

MyPillow CEO and Trump backer Mike Lindell who has been connected to a conspiracy called "The Big Lie" continues to feel the heat from his failed election fraud claims, this time from Idaho. The Idaho Statesman newspaper reports that Idaho wants to bill him for costs associated with a three-county audit investigating Mike Lindell's election fraud claims.

Earlier this year, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit when Dominion accused him of profiting from false conspiracies. A key conspiracy of Mike Lindell was that Donald Trump would be reinstated.

Idaho, a state that Donald Trump won, says that Lindell's election fraud claims have no merit, and they want him to pay for the recount.