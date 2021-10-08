How 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeu Got Discovered

Entertainment
Thylane Blondeu | Instagram

Thylane Blondeu turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 4, when the lingerie-clad, five-foot-six-inch beauty walked the runway during the Etam Live Show -- but how did the 20-year-old first get into modeling?

According to Glamour, her name has been making headlines ever since 2011, when Blondeu landed her first Vogue Paris editorial at the age of 10. Since then, the French model, who is followed by a legion of 4.5 million on Instagram, has been the face of numerous campaigns for prestigious brands, including L’Oreal, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Lacoste.

Here's what she's been up to so far.

Thylane Blondeu Was Crowned 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6

Thylane Blondeu | Instagram

Blondeu's first contact with the modeling world came at the early age of 3. The St. Tropez native, who is the daughter of Premier League footballer Patrick Blondeau and fashion designer and TV presenter Véronika Loubry, was first noticed by a scout for Jean-Paul Gaultier as a little girl.

She and her mom were approached by the scout one day while walking down the Champs-Elysees and ended up going to a casting, the Mirror reports. Three years later, she became an overnight sensation when she topped TC Candler's annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year," list for 2007, earning the title of "most beautiful girl in the world."

Keep scrolling for more photos!

Thylane's 'Vogue' Editorial At Age 10 Stirred Controversy

Thylane Blondeu | Instagram

Scroll for more photos. Four years after her big TC Chandler win, a 10-year-old Blondeu became the talk of the fashion world after starring in the Vogue Paris supplement, Vogue Enfants. Her editorial stirred controversy, as it depicted the little girl wearing a gold dress, high heels, and a lot of makeup.

Her mother candidly addressed the issue.

"I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photo shoot. But let me be precise: the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3 million!," Loubry was quoted as saying.

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' - Again

Thylane Blondeu | Instagram

From there on out, Blondeu's career took off in a big way as she successfully transitioned from child model to a remarkable presence in the fashion world. Her adult runway debut came in February 2017 when she was chosen by Dolce & Gabbana for the Milan Fashion Week show. An invite to the brand's September show followed.

The same year, she became the face of L’Oreal Paris and of Lolita Lempicka's perfume, notes Fox News. She also modeled for Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Lacoste.

In 2018, the model snagged her second TC Chandler crown, beating Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, and Lupita Nyong’o to the coveted "Most Beautiful Face" title 11 years after her first win.

“I just can’t believe it myself … thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m thankful to all of you.”

Thylane Takes Catwalk By Storm At Paris Fashion Week

Thylane Blondeu | Instagram

Fast forward three years and Blondeu is now signed with the IMG agency, which represents the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid. She's reportedly great friends with Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, she's founded her own clothing brand, No Smile, and she's taking the Paris Fashion Week catwalk by storm.

The 20-year-old shared pictures of her stunning runway appearance from earlier this week with her army of Instagram followers, whom she affectionately calls her "Thylaners," writing: "Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun."

In the photos, given below, the gorgeous blonde could be seen rocking a black cross-front bralette and matching lace briefs, which she paired with lace-front boots adorned with feathers.

Her catwalk performance aside, Blondeau had all eyes on her on the last day of Paris Fashion Week as well. She made quite the entrance at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 show on Tuesday, October 5, looking effortless in a black crop top, leather pants, and strappy heels.

She later shared photos of the look on Instagram, thanking the brand for having her.

Read Next

Entertainment

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Is 'Ecstasy And Agony'

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Entertainment

Dove Cameron Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Only Bedsheets

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.