How 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeu Got Discovered

Thylane Blondeu turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 4, when the lingerie-clad, five-foot-six-inch beauty walked the runway during the Etam Live Show -- but how did the 20-year-old first get into modeling?

According to Glamour, her name has been making headlines ever since 2011, when Blondeu landed her first Vogue Paris editorial at the age of 10. Since then, the French model, who is followed by a legion of 4.5 million on Instagram, has been the face of numerous campaigns for prestigious brands, including L’Oreal, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Lacoste.

Here's what she's been up to so far.