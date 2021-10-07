Scott Disick Spotted With Leggy Assistant After Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick may have gotten dumped by Amelia Hamlin, but the 38-year-old is still surrounding himself with good-looking ladies. Earlier this week, the Talentless founder, who boasts a net worth of $45 million, was spotted shopping at designer Tom Ford on swanky Rodeo Drive in L.A., and he was with his Kardashian lookalike assistant, who had her killer pins on show in cut-off shorts.

Scott has yet to address reports 20-year-old ex-girlfriend Amelia was the one ending the relationship, although sources are expressly claiming the Boux Avenue influencer ditched him.