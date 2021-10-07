DJ Pauly D's Dating History: The Girls Before Nikki Hall & Rumored Engagement

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr. seems to have found true love with Nikki Hall but the 41-year-old Jersey Shore alum has had numerous attempts at seizing the real deal in the past.

Known professionally as DJ Pauly D, the MTV reality star and musician, who is followed by 4.5 million people on Instagram, dated extensively before eventually finding his soulmate. His career appears to have been just as prolific as his romantic life; Pauly D is the richest Jersey Shore cast member, with a net worth of $20 million.

Scroll through for the timeline of his past girlfriends and relationships.

2009: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

According to Distractify, Pauly D has been romantically involved with quite a few of his Jersey Shore castmates, the most notable of which is his fling with Jenni "JWoww" Farley, 35. The two were briefly involved in the series' first season back in 2009 and seemed eager to hook up a decade later in the show's spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, the opportunity was missed and Farley, whose follower count on Instagram numbers over 7.6 million, had to find another way to console herself after all the heavy flirting during Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party didn't lead to anything in the end.

2012: Amanda Markert

Amanda Markert | Instagram

While DJ Pauly D and Amanda Markert were never actually a couple, she is the mother of his only child, daughter Amabella Sophia Markert. Since the now-7-year-old was the product of a one-night stand in the summer of 2012, Pauly D didn't even know he was a father until after Amabella was born.

Although he tried to get full custody of the child, she is now living with her mother in New Jersey, per CheatSheet. Meanwhile, Markert has moved on with her life, marrying beau Dan Frazier earlier this year.

Things are now reportedly running smoothly between Pauly D and his baby mamma but it was not always so. In fact, a few months after they became parents, he accused her of using Amabella for fame in a TMZ interview.

Markert defended herself on Twitter: "I have been financially supporting Amabella MYSELF for the past five months,” she wrote, calling out Pauly D for sending them a check solely for the publicity.

“I love my children more than anything in this world," continued Markert, who has an older son, Mickey, from a previous relationship. "The chaos he has created is a shame.”

Markert is now pregnant with her third child and often posts photos of her kids on Instagram.

2015-2017: Aubrey O’Day

DJ Pauly D dated casually for quite some time, yet his "first real relationship" was with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day. The two met in 2015 on the dating reality show, Famously Single, and were together on and off for two years, splitting up for good in July 2017.

The Jersey Shore star seemed enthusiastic about his relationship with O'Day shortly before they parted ways. "I've learned so much from this relationship. It's pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship," he told E! Online.

However, he changed his tune in 2018 after details of her affair with Donald Trump Jr. came to light. "The way I feel is I dodged a bullet," Pauly D said of his ex at the time.

Likewise, the 37-year-old singer and songwriter opened up about her romance with the DJ on her new show, Ex on the Beach.

“I told a lot of truth about my experience with Pauly,” she said. “I had such a toxic, unhealthy, abusive situation with him. I needed a year and two months of therapy to find myself and I would never want to see him again.”

2020 -- Present: Nikki Hall

Nikki Hall | Instagram

All of that is in the past now for Pauly D, who seems to have finally found the one in Nikki Hall. Just like it was the case with O'Day, the reality star and the Instagram model met through a dating show -- specifically, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, in which he stars alongside his former Jersey Shore castmate, Vinny Guadagnino.

Things are definitely getting serious between Pauly D and Hall, who has already met his daughter. The pair had plenty of time to strengthen their relationship while quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse," he said in an exclusive interview with In Touch. "It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

The two seem destined to be and, even though they haven't said anything publicly yet, there's talk of wedding bells in the future.

"You could just tell the way that she is with Pauly — like, this is the one, probably," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said after the gang met Nikki on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding."

Pauly D and his girlfriend sparked engagement rumors following the show's Season 4, Episode 16 premiere, but it turned out to be a joke. The DJ pranked his "Double Shot at Love" co-star by getting down on his knees and pretending to propose and it seems she didn't take it to heart.

