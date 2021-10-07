DJ Pauly D's Dating History: The Girls Before Nikki Hall & Rumored Engagement

All of that is in the past now for Pauly D, who seems to have finally found the one in Nikki Hall. Just like it was the case with O'Day, the reality star and the Instagram model met through a dating show -- specifically, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, in which he stars alongside his former Jersey Shore castmate, Vinny Guadagnino.
Things are definitely getting serious between Pauly D and Hall, who has already met his daughter. The pair had plenty of time to strengthen their relationship while quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse," he said in an exclusive interview with In Touch. "It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”
The two seem destined to be and, even though they haven't said anything publicly yet, there's talk of wedding bells in the future.
"You could just tell the way that she is with Pauly — like, this is the one, probably," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said after the gang met Nikki on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding."
Pauly D and his girlfriend sparked engagement rumors following the show's Season 4, Episode 16 premiere, but it turned out to be a joke. The DJ pranked his "Double Shot at Love" co-star by getting down on his knees and pretending to propose and it seems she didn't take it to heart.