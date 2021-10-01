LA Lakers Considered Trading Damian Lillard & Two Other Superstars Before Russell Westbrook Blockbuster

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who was frequently mentioned in trade rumors this summer. After suffering another first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people believed that Lillard would finally follow in the footsteps of other superstars and demand a trade from the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Lillard, but the All-Star point guard continues to be linked to multiple teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.