Frank Somerville Allegedly Suspended For Criticizing Gabby Petito Coverage

Popular KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was “suspended indefinitely” last week after a disagreement with KTVU’s news director over coverage of the Gabby Petito case.

Petito went on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home.

Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park, but Laundrie is still missing.

The mysterious case has captivated the nation's attention, but some have criticized the press for covering it extensively, claiming that reporters only care about missing person cases when a white woman is involved.