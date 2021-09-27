NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Since the 2021 NFL offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. The Texans may have hesitated to move him when he first demanded a trade in January, but things have started to change after 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him.

Though he is still an official member of the Texans' roster in the 2021 NFL season, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he leaves Space City.

Keep reading for the latest updates.