NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Deshaun Watson smiling to fans
Keith Allison | Wikimedia Commons
Football
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NFL offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. The Texans may have hesitated to move him when he first demanded a trade in January, but things have started to change after 22 lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him.

Though he is still an official member of the Texans' roster in the 2021 NFL season, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he leaves Space City.

Keep reading for the latest updates.

Newest Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Deshaun Watson talking to the media
Shutterstock | 4559857

Recently, on Twitter, NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports discussed several controversial topics, including the rumors surrounding Watson and the Texans. Though Watson already told them that he wants out of the team, Glazer revealed that the Texans didn't feel the urge to immediately find him a new home in the 2021 offseason.

Instead of looking desperate to get rid of the controversial quarterback, the Texans patiently waited for a team to give them a "ridiculous trade offer." They were reportedly offered a package that included three future first-round picks and three third-round picks, but they refused to make a deal and demanded more assets in return.

Texans' Stance On Deshaun Watson Trade Started To Soften

Deshaun Watson running with the ball
Shutterstock | 188292762

The Texans' inability to trade Watson wasn't because of the controversy that he's currently involved in, but more on Houston's high asking price. Earlier in August, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports revealed on Twitter that the Texans have told Watson's suitors that they would rather keep him on their roster than take "lowball offers."

However, after realizing that nobody would pay them the king's ransom, Glazer said that the Texans' "stance" regarding their asking price for Watson has "started to soften a little bit."

Deshaun Watson Linked To Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins play an opposing team.
Shutterstock | 188292762

One of the teams that may consider trading for Watson this season is the Miami Dolphins. After Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury, Glazer revealed that the Dolphins would be an "obvious trade partner" for the Texans in the deal involving Watson.

"The interesting part, you looked at Miami with Tua (Tagovailoa) going down, that would be an obvious trade partner," Glazer said, as quoted by NJ.com. "However, remember this: if they end up trading Deshaun Watson right now, he’s eligible to play. He’s eligible to play next week. He’s not on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, he’s not on any suspension list, so he can play immediately."

Other Potential Suitors Of Deshaun Watson

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson_(45222907484).jpg

If the Texans are really willing to trade Watson at a reasonable price, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dolphins decide to bring him to Miami. Though he's only expected to temporarily fill Tagovailoa's spot while he's recovering from his injury, Watson could become a permanent starter on the Dolphins if he plays well for them this season.

However, if the Dolphins decide to stick with Tagovailoa, there are still plenty of teams that could express interest in getting Watson's service. Other potential suitors of Watson on the trade market include the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

