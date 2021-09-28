Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire In Skin-Tight Ribbed Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Business is booming - and expanding - for billionaire reality star Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old mogul is fresh from announcing that her 2019-founded SKIMS line is launching in Paris, and the announcement comes as Kim stuns in a figure-flaunting and ribbed bodysuit from her best-selling range.

Kim took to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news, revealing that SKIMS will be retailing at the fancy and prestigious Galleries Lafayette department store in the French capital. See her sizzling look below.

Watch Out, Paris!

Kim Kardashian snacking in bikini
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for photos. SKIMS has been receiving a particularly high-profile promo this month with 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and actress Megan Fox twinning up in black SKIMS undies for a steamy campaign.

The KKW Beauty founder, continuing to front media outlets for her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, delivered the news in a tight black tank, although the photos shared by The Daily Mail showed the mom of four in a more revealing getup. Kim stunned in a square and low-cut blue bodysuit, one flaunting her 24-inch waist and year-round golden tan.

Scroll For The Photos

The Cotton Rib Bodysuit in Kyanite forms just part of the huge range SKIMS offers, not limited to its "Fits Everybody" underwear, sleepwear, and the multi-faceted shapewear solutions kicking the brand off over two years ago.

"Hey guys, so excited to announce that SKIMS is coming to Paris," Kardashian told her followers. The Calabasas-based star continued: "We're going to be launching on September 28th at Galeries Lafayette and I'm so excited for you guys to like see our fabrics and just feel it all in person."

Loves How Shapewear 'Enhances' Her Figure

Kim Kardashian in cut-out dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, known for her OG curves, opened up on her brand as she spoke to Nordstrom, revealing:

"Underwear and shapewear are something that I've been experimenting with my whole life. I've always loved using shapewear to enhance my figure. I became the "go-to" for my friends and family when they needed advice on how to create a certain shape or when they had a tricky outfit and didn't know what underwear would work underneath." More below.

Done Trying To 'Fix' Women

Known for accepting herself as she is, Kim also confirmed that she was done with products that attempt to "fix" women. Choosing instead to have women embrace themselves, the mom of four continued, saying:

"The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to "fixing" or changing a woman's natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline."

