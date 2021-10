It has been seven years since veteran shooting guard Wayne Ellington played for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2014, Ellington was part of the trade package that the Lakers acquired from the New York Knicks in exchange for Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton. This summer, the former No. 28 pick found himself returning as a member of the Purple and Gold.

On the first day of the 2021 free agency, Ellington agreed to sign a one-year, $2.1 million contract to play for the Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.