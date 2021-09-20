Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Impresses In Leggy Glitter Minidress On Balcony

Kaley Cuoco close up
Shutterstock | 3459434
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her famous legs and killer sense of style in impromptu balcony shots on Instagram. The 35-year-old actress, fresh from her divorce filing this month, jazzed up her usual sweats and casual pants for a super-sizzling and glittery minidress look, one shouting out designer Stella McCartney and even bringing in some Nike kicks for the "night" part.

Posting for her 6.9 million Instagram followers, Kaley stunned in the silver-and-orange number, also flaunting the results of her grueling workout sessions.

Stuns In Loud Minidress Look

Kaley Cuoco in chic jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. Cuoco was all leggings and tees in a home garage workout just a few days ago, but The Big Bang Theory alum isn't just yoga pants. Kaley wowed from a block of white-painted apartments as she graced a sun-drenched balcony, wearing a super-tiny and leggy minidress with a lingerie-like and lace trim finish, plus a low-cut neckline.

Glowing in the sun and showing off her 2021-debuted bangs, the HBO Max star also wore block orange sandals with high heels - well, to begin with.

See The Snaps Below

The actress, swinging a hip a little and striking a leggy pose as she held her arms up and to either side of her, made a point of highlighting her footwear change in her caption. While Kaley kicked off in her orange heels, she quickly moved onto Nike sneakers.

"@stellamccartney," Kaley wrote in her caption, adding: "@schutz @anitakojewelry (@nike for late night)."

A like quickly came in from Legally Blonde star Selma Blair, with fans saying they loved the "later night Nikes." Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more.

How She's Doing Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook on red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

September 3 marked Kaley filing for divorce from 2018-married husband Karl Cook. The equestrian and his superstar wife announced their split jointly and via a rep, saying there's no "animosity" as they asked for privacy. Sources close to Cuoco are now dishing on how she's coping since ending her second marriage, with People reporting:

"She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It's basically a [matter of] growing apart and each pursuing separate interests. She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work."

Suggestions They Never Saw One Another

The source continued: "Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one.”

Kaley has spent time apart from Karl by virtue of shooting HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant, although the billionaire heir did fly out to visit her on-set and multiple times over the 2020 filming. Kaley has since traveled solo to Berlin, Germany to shoot the thriller's second season. Karl, who has broken his silence on Instagram, has clearly told his fans to mind their own business on the personal front.

