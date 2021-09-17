NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Explore Trading Kristaps Porzingis For Ben Simmons

Basketball
Shutterstock | 3665072

JB Baruelo

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors this summer. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Mavericks' second-best player, some people think that Dallas would get rid of the Latvian center in the 2021 offseason.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already denied that they are planning to move Porzingis, but there remains a possibility for him to change his mind, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Mavericks Should Swap Kristaps Porzingis For Ben Simmons

Shutterstock | 3665072

One of the intriguing trade targets for the Mavericks in the potential deal involving Kristaps Porzingis is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, Tom Cowlishaw of The Dallas Morning News explained why the Mavericks should explore the idea of trading Porzingis for Simmons.

"Simmons is a three-time all-Star and a two-time all-defense first-teamer," Cowlishaw wrote. "Let me say that last part again. Simmons has been on the league’s first unit all-defense team the last two seasons. If you’re a lifetime Mavericks fan, this may be an unfamiliar concept. A franchise that came into our land in 1980 and has produced one title but 23 playoff appearances has never had a player make the first team all-defense squad."

Why The Mavericks Are Better Off Trading Kristaps Porzingis

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kristaps_Porzingis_floater.jpg

The Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that he could help them end their title drought. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected from Porzingis. The Latvian big man didn't only struggle to be consistent with his performance on both ends of the floor, but he has also dealt with numerous injuries in his first two years in Dallas.

To make things more complicated, there were reports this offseason that Porzingis doesn't have good relationship with Luka Doncic, who is currently considered the face of the Mavericks' franchise.

Ben Simmons-Luka Doncic Pairing Would Be Interesting

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kristaps_Porzingis_in_2017_summer.png

Swapping Porzingis for Simmons would undeniably be an intriguing proposition for the Mavericks. Simmons may not be capable of spacing the floor like Porzingis but compared to him, he's more durable and can play multiple positions. Though they would still need to address his shooting woes, Simmons could form an intriguing tandem with Doncic in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Having Simmons in Dallas would help the Mavericks ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of playmaking, ball handling, and scoring. Also, the potential arrival of Simmons would significantly improve the team's defensive efficiency that ranked No. 14 in the league last season, allowing 110.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Does Trading Ben Simmons For Kristaps Porzingis Make Sense For Sixers?

Kristaps Porzingis | Instagram

With the drama surrounding the team since the start of the 2021 offseason, it would definitely be best for Simmons and the Sixers to part ways this summer. However, it remains a big question mark if the Sixers would push through with the idea of swapping Simmons for Porzingis.

Though it would definitely be intriguing to see Porzingis joining Joel Embiid in the Sixers' frontcourt, it's not the trade that could put Philadelphia to the top. If the Mavericks and the Sixers are serious about engaging in a trade, they would need to find a third team that would take Porzingis and his lucrative contract.

Read Next

Football

NFL Rumors: Steelers Should Replace Ben Roethlisberger With Cam Newton, Former Dolphins Exec Says

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.