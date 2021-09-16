Kaley Cuoco Impresses With Morning Yoga Pants Run

Kaley Cuoco is burning her calories before 8 a.m. and getting in her steps - despite being massively jet-lagged. The 35-year-old sitcom star, fresh from news that she's ending her marriage to husband Karl Cook, was back to the workout action on Thursday, posting it all for her 6.9 million Instagram followers and showing that despite personal issues, she keeps on going.

Kaley's stories today featured a big treadmill run, squats with weights, and a yoga pants look - plus a shout-out to trainer Ryan Sorensen.