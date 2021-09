"So it was just the perfect name,” Shay said of 'Moon' being included in her daughter's name.

As for the reasoning behind her daughters' first name, Summer, Shay said that she and Davies each had their own reasons for wanting to select the moniker.

“Summer is actually, so we had our own reasons for naming her Summer,” she said. “So mine comes from a show called The OC. Back in like the early 2000s. Like Rachel Bilson is my favorite TV actress ever and I loved the first thing I ever saw her in. And I loved her character. Her name was Summer. And so I always loved that name. Even when I would go out to clubs when I was like 18 with a fake ID. I told everyone my name was Summer. I thought it was the cutest name. So that was where I got it from.”