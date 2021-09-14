College Football: Updates On Texas A&M Aggies QB Haynes King's Injury

After a dominant victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, the Texas A&M Aggies have taken a huge blow in their recent game against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Aggies may have walked away with their second consecutive win, but they lost starting quarterback Haynes King to an injury.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, King suffered a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of their Saturday game against the Buffaloes. King may have managed to return to the sideline, but he's just wearing street clothes and using crutches.