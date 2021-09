The 2021 NFL season is yet to officially start, but Cam Newton's journey with the New England Patriots has already come to an end. Six months after they gave him another one-year contract in free agency, the Patriots have recently decided to release Newton, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Most people believe that the Patriots got rid of Newton to make Mac Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, their official starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.