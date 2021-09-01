Joe Biden Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Ever In New Poll

President Joe Biden's approval rating held steady until he decided to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.
Though Americans tend to support bringing soldiers home, chaotic scenes from Kabul and other places around the war-torn country appear to have made many reconsider their position on ending so-called endless wars.
Fierce criticism from members of both parties and the vast majority of the press certainly didn't help Biden's political standing. In fact, according to one new poll, his approval rating is at an all-time low.