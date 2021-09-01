Ann Coulter Says Trump Promised To Bring Troops Home, Biden 'Had The Balls To Do It'

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter showered President Joe Biden with praise on Tuesday, commending him for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.
Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, campaigned in 2016 as a dovish Republican, vowing to end America's "forever wars."
He did not do that, however, intensifying bombing campaigns around the world and failing to bring American troops home.
Though Trump actually made an agreement with the Taliban to exit Afghanistan, he never followed through. Biden did, and he should be praised for that, according to Coulter.