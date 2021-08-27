Trending Stories
What Really Happened To Calista Flockhart?

Calista Flockhart wears short hair and red lipstick.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Calista Flockhart's role in Ally McBeal launched her into superstardom in the late 1990s and led to a number of other television roles in series, including Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl, and films, including The Birdcage, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her.

However, after winning a number of awards, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, the 56-year-old actress, who's been married to Harrison Ford since 2010, seemingly disappeared.

Calista Flockhard Appeared In 'Supergirl' From 2015 To 2018

Calista Flockhart wears a pink jacket over a black top.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

After completing production on her final film, Fragile, in 2005, and her final television role in Supergirl, on which she appeared from 2015 to 2018, Looper shed some light on the reason behind the apparent end of Flockhart's acting career.

Before noting that Flockhart could ultimately return to Hollywood, the outlet suggested that a number of things likely impacted her decision to walk away from entertainment.

Perhaps Flockhart is simply enjoying a little more solitude right now. After several decades in Hollywood, she's certainly earned it.

Harrison Ford Was Involved In A Scary Accident In 2015

Calista Flockhart wears a blue dress with gold appliqués.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

In March 2015, Flockhart's husband, Ford, was taken to the emergency room after being injured in a terrifying plane crash.

Understandably, Flockhart did not want to leave her husband's side following the scary incident. And, even after he returned to their home in Los Angeles after receiving treatment, she remained focused on his ongoing recovery.

At Looper explained, it seemed understandable that Flockhart would want to dial back on her work responsibilities in Hollywood after enduring that experience with her loved one.

Calista Flockhart Reportedly Preferred To Work In Los Angeles

Calista Flockhart wears a black dress with diamond earrings and smiles.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to crew members from Supergirl, Flockhart wasn't known to be open to the idea of traveling for work and preferred to take jobs in Los Angeles. She also seemed to favor television work, for whatever reason, and appeared to be interested in only part-time employment during the latter years of her acting career.

"I think I'm older, I think I'm wiser. I think my priorities have changed a lot," she once said of her career path, via Looper. "My family is very important to me... I like to get home for dinner. I like working in L.A. That's pretty much it."

Calista Flockhart Adopted A Son In 2001

Calista Flockhart wears a blue dress with her hair pulled back.
Shutterstock | 2914948

In 2001, prior to marrying Ford, Flockhart adopted son Liam. And, after saying "I do" with Ford, the actor took on the father role for their child, who is now 18-years-old.

According to Looper, Flockhart's decision to stop taking on new roles could have something to do with Liam's age. After all, if he's getting ready to enter the workforce, or college, she likely wants to soak up all of the remaining moments they have together before he moves out and starts his next chapter.

