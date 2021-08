O'Leary went on to say that he and Frankel have actually done deals together, including a deal called "Snarky Teas."

"Actually, I’ve done deals with Bethenny. We have a deal called Snarky Teas together, which has done quite well. But you know, everybody’s their own crazy chicken. And she is definitely on the scale of crazy chicken,” he continued.

Then, after host Yontef questioned him about where Frankel would land on the "crazy chicken index," O'Leary said, “She’d be a 15. You know, that old adage it goes to 11. Well, she goes to 15 on the crazy chicken scale.”