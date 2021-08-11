Brooke Hogan With '90 Day Fiance' Cast At Brother, Nick's Birthday?

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, first gained fame in 2005 upon the release of their family's reality show, Hogan Knows Best. However, in the years leading up to her reality television debut, she had her sights set on a career in music.

According to a report from Pop Sugar in June, Brooke landed a record deal in 2002, three years prior to the launch of Hogan Knows Best, with Trans Continental.

Sadly, her very first single, titled "Everything to Me," fell quite short of success and ultimately, her record label decided to drop her.