Watch: Tucker Carlson Defends Chris Cuomo

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going through the worst period of his career in politics, fighting off public pressure to resign amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Now-former political allies have abandoned Cuomo, with several prominent Democrats -- including President Joe Biden -- calling on him to resign.

However, according to several reports, the governor can still count on his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who serves as his informal adviser.

According to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, there is nothing wrong with Chris Cuomo helping his embattled brother.