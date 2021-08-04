Ariel Winter Stuns In Strapless Dress For A Special Occasion

Ariel Winter has shared a stunning rare photo of herself all strapless and in a bold red look as she kisses her sister on a special occasion. The 23-year-old sitcom star, largely keeping quiet on Instagram over COVID, updated her stories this week to celebrate actress Shanelle Workman's birthday, with the photo including both siblings, tons of love, plus Ariel saying: "I love you!"

Shanelle, who is 43, is also Ariel's guardian, this after May 2015 marked her becoming emancipated amid drama with her estranged mother.