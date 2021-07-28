Trending Stories
How To Rock One-Shoulder Tank Tops, According To Celebs

Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on April 17, 2016 in Thermal, California.
Gettyimages | Ari Perilstein
Fashion
Alexandra Lozovschi

One-shoulder tank tops are back in style! The 2000s' summer staple has made a comeback in 2021 and is now the hottest trend.

While we're still very familiar with one-should tank tops -- the return of Y2K fashion has certainly refreshed our memory -- a lot has changed in terms of how to wear them, notes Pure Wow.

"The style du jour is minimalistic, with a slim fit and no extra adornments. The strap can be thick enough to cover a one-shoulder bra or spaghetti thin, but you won’t find many short- or long-sleeve styles anymore."

Here are five ways to style one-shoulder tanks inspired by your favorite celebrities.

1. Go Monochrome Like Zendaya

Zendaya rocks braids and a ribbed tank top for close-up selfie.
Zendaya | Instagram

Nothing says elegance and style like a one-color outfit. Whether you perfectly match your top and bottoms or opt for different shades of the same color, you'll end up looking sleek and sophisticated.

Take a cue from Zendaya's look at the People's Choice Awards, where she turned heads in the "Crystal Tie Cocoon Dress" from Christopher Esber's Spring 2020 collection. Given below, the look was an all-black cropped tank top and maxi skirt ensemble connected by a series of metallic silver straps.

2. Wear Tailored Separates Like Alexandra Daddario

To flatter a lean, fit silhouette, go for a neutral-toned tank and tuck it into a pair of tailored trousers. Tailored shorts will also do since both options will have you looking fashionable while maintaining an air of elegance -- just steer clear of cut-offs and pleated miniskirts.

For a bit of inspiration, check out Alexandra Daddario's ESPYS red carpet look, styled by Emma Jade Morrison with Brandon Maxwell couture.

"Keep your accessories sleek and minimalist, although a pop of color [like Alexandra's green mini purse below] isn’t totally out of the question," says Pure Wow.

3. Rock A Cropped Cut Like Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner snaps a selfie in her car.
Kylie Jenner | Instagram

According to Pure Wow, "cutouts and midriff-baring styles are majorly trending right now."

"We’re seeing plenty of one-shoulder tops that show even more skin with a cropped cut."

Try out the look with cargo jeans like Kylie Jenner. Add a sophisticated touch with elegant pumps or an accent bag.

4. Opt For Vibrant Colors Like Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie with her dog.
Nastia Liukin | Instagram

Although dark neutrals and milky beiges are the current trend, you can't go wrong with a bold color.

Make a statement with vibrant neons like Nastia Liukin in the lime top and silky turquoise trousers seen below. The outfit, an Adriana Iglesias creation, was styled with green Kat Maconie sandals for fluidity and symmetry.

5. Try A Fun Print Like Zendaya

Zendaya wears red sequin sleeveless top at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594

There's little wonder why the Spider-Man: Homecoming star is featured twice on this list. Her fashion sense is absolutely to-die-for, as demonstrated in a recent social media post that saw Zendaya looking gorgeous in a printed one-shoulder tank top from the Adriana Iglesias Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Although solid colors are the more popular choice, "that doesn’t mean you can’t also try a funky print or pattern," states Pure Wow.

"Stick to sleek, tailored bottoms and consider a monochrome approach — but go ahead and play around with adding in some contrasting solid hues if you feel so bold."

