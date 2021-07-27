Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

Britney Spears is approaching 3 million likes for a fully topless and Daisy Dukes-clad photo, one seeing the 39-year-old go both sexy and sensual from her L.A. mansion's backyard. The "Toxic" singer, propelled to front-page news this year amid her explosive conservatorship drama, took a break from explaining her side of the story as she sent out skin-heavy snaps this weekend, with her 32.5 million Instagram followers going wild over the shot. In fact, Britney made it a double-whammy. Check it out below.