Real Housewives fans, rejoice! You've got not one, but two new seasons of your favorite franchises reportedly set to premiere on Bravo by the end of this year.

According to a July 23 report from All About the Real Housewives, the Deux Moi page on Instagram has confirmed that major changes are coming to the network's programing and revealed that both The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 and The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 will begin airing before the year ends.