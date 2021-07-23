NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry Interested In Joining LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to aggressively pursue stars on the market in the 2021 offseason. After failing to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers must be aware that they need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space, several big names have already expressed interest in signing with the Purple and Gold this summer, including former Toronto Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.