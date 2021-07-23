Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Penis Dress To Announce Statement Collection

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Celebrates 'Eazy' Miami Life In Bikini

Celebrities

Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

Todd Chrisley Blasts Fan Questioning Savannah's Talents

Savannah Chrisley and Todd close up
Gettyimages | David Becker
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Todd Chrisley was last night on the offensive as he caused a massive storm on daughter Savannah Chrisley's Instagram. The 52-year-old real estate mogul was seemingly keeping a watchful eye on his makeup queen daughter's social media on Thursday, this as 23-year-old Savannah updated to celebrate eight months since the launch of her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line. Posting for her 2.2 million followers, Savannah shared a glam shoot for her best-selling brand - a comment has since brought Todd guns blazing.

Celebrating Makeup Brand's Success

Savannah Chrisley in tank
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the video and comments. Savannah's brand, which has begun retailing brushes alongside its core $14 Eye Kit, $12 Lip Kit, and $22 Full Face Palette products, was shouted out as its CEO celebrated the latest drop. Fans can now shop the blonde's bronzers, with her video coming as promo.

A glam photoshoot showed Savannah in a tight, floral-print dress as lip products were applied to her, with a shoot setup affording a behind-the-scenes peek at how her promos have been going.

See The Video Below

Using 28-year-old singer Demi Lovato's "Confident" track to back her video, Savannah took to her caption, writing:

"I can’t believe it’s only been 8 months since @sassybysavannah launched!!! The BRONZER LAUNCHED YESTERDAY!! And I can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it!! (Sassybysavannah.com) ❤️ AND A WHOLEEEE LOT OF PRODUCTS ARE LAUNCHING STARTING IN AUGUST-DECEMBER!! #staysassy"

While responses were largely positive as fans consider Savannah's products better than makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's ones, one user threw shade. See it after the video.

Todd Wades In

Savannah Chrisley indoors with dad Todd
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

The user wrote: "A bronzer is a bronzer what makes yours so special?" Todd, who waded in back in the day when a troll called Savannah a "wh-re" over her bikini posts, has defended his daughter. The reality face shut the troll down, writing: "A hater is a hater. What makes you so special?"

Of course, fans are now loving the drama and absolutely not regretting Todd's words. "When they gonn realize to not mess with Todd’s kids," one user replied. More photos below.

Explaining SASSY

SASSY launched in December 2020 as Savannah promised the brand would land in time for the holiday season. The Southern Belle has also explained the name behind her makeup company, with a website mission statement telling fans:

"Sassy... lively, bold, and full of spirit. Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore "Sassy" stuck. And for anyone who knows me, you know that the name could not be more fitting."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & No. 7 Pick

July 23, 2021

Michaela Coel To Star In 'Black Panther' Sequel

July 23, 2021

Carrie Underwood Wows With Inspiring Yoga Mat Squat

July 22, 2021

Kristin Cavallari Addresses Threesome Rumors In Kitchen

July 22, 2021

Chanel West Coast Celebrates 'Eazy' Miami Life In Bikini

July 22, 2021

Mark Wahlberg Learned A Parenting Lesson From 'Joe Bell'

July 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.