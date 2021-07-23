Todd Chrisley Blasts Fan Questioning Savannah's Talents

Todd Chrisley was last night on the offensive as he caused a massive storm on daughter Savannah Chrisley's Instagram. The 52-year-old real estate mogul was seemingly keeping a watchful eye on his makeup queen daughter's social media on Thursday, this as 23-year-old Savannah updated to celebrate eight months since the launch of her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line. Posting for her 2.2 million followers, Savannah shared a glam shoot for her best-selling brand - a comment has since brought Todd guns blazing.