The 'Devil Wears Prada' Cast: Then And Now

It's hard to believe that The Devil Wears Prada was released 15 years ago.

The film was an immediate hit and has continued to gain fans over the years as its many A-listers continue to see success in the entertainment industry.

As fans well know, Meryl Streep, who played the role of the terrifying boss, Miranda Priestly, was not exactly a no-namer before the film's release. In fact, she's long been at the top of her game and today, as a report from Cosmopolitan revealed, her career has only gained steam with 21 Oscar nominations, three wins and roles in Mamma Mia!, Julie & Julia, It's Complicated, Into the Woods, and Little Women.