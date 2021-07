Kaley Cuoco and her workout game were strong on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old sitcom star was a full-on gym queen as she posted stories for her 6.7 million Instagram followers today, with footage seeing The Big Bang Theory alum in a joint sweat session - 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco was the actress' side-kick as fans watched the duo bust out moves and burn calories from Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills estate.

Kaley was also back with her trusty and massive ball.