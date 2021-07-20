Trending Stories
US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Dejounte Murray For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Pick

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To OKC, Kemba Walker To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Rockets

TV

Dawn Donaldson, Crissy Campbell: Missing California Teens Found Dead Along Dirt Road By Sam Strange On 'Nightmare Next Door'

US Politics

Donald Trump Really Thinks He'll Be Reinstated As President, Mike Lindell Confirms

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Paul George For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

The Harrowing True Story Behind Peacock's New Series, 'Dr. Death'

Joshua Jackson smiles in white blazer.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Dr. Death, a new drama streaming Peacock drama, is based around the life of Christoper Duntsch, a Texas-based surgeon who was sentenced to life in prison after wreaking havoc, and even death, on a number of his patients.

According to a report from Time, Dr Death sheds light on not only the ex-doctor himself, played by Joshua Jackson, but also the many who tried to stop him, including his fellow physicians, played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, and was inspired by a true crime podcast of the same name.

Many Were Left Paralyzed By Christoper Duntsch

Two surgeons put their heads together.
Gettyimages | Christopher Furlong

As Time revealed, Duntsch was accused of maiming and even killing nearly all of the almost 40 patients he operated on between 2011 and 2013. However, because he moved quickly, he was able to evade punishment for some time and worked at a number of different hospitals across Texas.

While fans will learn all of the harrowing details about Duntsch and the many he harmed, some of whom were paralyzed and others who experienced permanent pain from nerve damage, Time shared a number of details regarding specific patients of the former surgeon.

Two Of Christopher Duntsch's Patients Died

Joshua Jackson wears a blue button-up and white blazer.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

In addition to the many injuries sustained by Duntsch's patients, two also tragically died, one from significant blood loss and the other from a stroke.

Someone else, a childhood friend of Duntsch’s, went to him for an operation on her spine and woke up as a quadriplegic.

During one specific operation, Duntsch was ordered to fix a woman’s compressed nerve. However, during the surgery, he sliced an important vessel in her spinal cord, which causing her to bleed to death.

Still, he was shockingly able to keep practicing.

Christopher Duntsch Made Questionable Decisions In The Operating Room

Surgeons perform a facial operation on a patient.
Gettyimages | Rebecca Conway

As his disgraceful career continued, Duntsch performed an operation on a woman who lost a substantial amount of blood before losing consciousness after waking up from the surgery. Then, after being transferred to a different hospital, she died.

While operating on a different woman, the staff in the room with Duntsch said they were unsure if he “was putting hardware … in the right places and noticed he kept drilling and removing screws.”

A while later, the woman woke up in pain and could not move.

Christopher Duntsch Was Finally Stopped In 2013

Joshua Jackson wears a white suit and blue shirt.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

In 2013, after ruining a number of lives, things came to an end for Duntsch after he mistook a patient's neck muscle for a tumor while working at his final hospital, University General.

That year, in June 2013, Duntsch’s medical license was suspended and later, in December, it was fully revoked.

Following the end of his career as a practicing physician and before he was sentenced to life behind bars, Duntsch began drinking and was also accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars.

Dr. Death is currently streaming on Peacock.

Latest Headlines

'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Who Are Still Together

July 20, 2021

Matt Damon’s Teenage Daughter Refuses To Watch His Movies

July 19, 2021

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

July 19, 2021

Donald Trump Really Thinks He'll Be Reinstated As President, Mike Lindell Confirms

July 19, 2021

Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Being Kicked Out Of Turning Point USA Event

July 19, 2021

Britney Spears Attacks Sister In Weekend Pajama Shorts Dance

July 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.