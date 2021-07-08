What's Kim Kardashian Renaming KKW Beauty To After Divorce?

Kim Kardashian this week announced she's shutting down KKW Beauty -temporarily - for a massive rebrand. The 40-year-old makeup mogul who made February 2021 headlines for filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, shook the digital space as her 2017-founded cosmetics brand announced a temporary closure, with fans now wondering if Kim will be dropping the "W" from KKW Beauty.
Kim, this year unfollowed by 44-year-old West on Twitter despite sending him multiple olive branches, is now reported to actually have Kanye involved in the revamp. See the details below.