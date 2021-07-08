Trending Stories
What's Kim Kardashian Renaming KKW Beauty To After Divorce?

Kim Kardashian smiles with a mic
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian this week announced she's shutting down KKW Beauty -temporarily - for a massive rebrand. The 40-year-old makeup mogul who made February 2021 headlines for filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, shook the digital space as her 2017-founded cosmetics brand announced a temporary closure, with fans now wondering if Kim will be dropping the "W" from KKW Beauty.

Kim, this year unfollowed by 44-year-old West on Twitter despite sending him multiple olive branches, is now reported to actually have Kanye involved in the revamp. See the details below.

Announces KKW Beauty Shut-Down

Kim Kardashian at a makeup counter
KimKardashian/Instagram

KKW Beauty, named after the star's legally-married name of Kim Kardashian West, updated its Instagram to tell shoppers:

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

The brand did not confirm if KKW Beauty's overhall would include a new name, but sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are saying there already is one.

Kanye Reportedly Helping With Name

While a Page Six source states: “Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name,” another is saying the Yeezy founder and E! star's split won't result in a KKW name change. This source claims Kim is "still Kim Kardashian West" legally, adding:

"Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name, the packaging, the formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website [which] has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning." More photos below.

Extending Olive Branches

Kim, Kanye, and kids on steps
KimKardashian/Instagram

Since filing for divorce, Kim has made headlines both for living the single life and, touchingly, for repeatedly reaching out to Kanye on social media. Earlier this year, the rapper turned 44, with Kim writing that she'd "love" Kanye "for life" as she took to Instagram.

The SKIMS founder has since shared a photo of her ex to mark daughter North West turning 8 years old. Kanye, meanwhile, has fueled dating rumors with model Irina Shayk after they were spotted together in Provence, France. Scroll for more photos.

Thoughts On Irina Shayk Rumors

Neither Kanye nor Irina have confirmed a romance. Back when the photos were front-page news, a source reporting to Hollywood Life claimed that Kardashian has zero issue with Kanye dating.

"She is as cool with Kanye moving on as one could be. It is all about the process and she is going through all the emotional moments of it all,” they said.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is also revamping her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The 2015-founded empire will re-launch to be vegan.

