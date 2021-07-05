Tom Holland's Pool Photo Launches Homophobia Storm

It looks like Instagram can't handle a bromance - at least, one half of Tom Holland's 45.3 million followers. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor, currently front-page news for making his romance with co-star Zendaya public, has had to put up with trolling remarks on his social media, these coming as fun pool photos show him with fellow action star Tuwaine Barrett. While comments are now topped by progressive fans saying the homophobia is unacceptable, they come in the wake of replies putting LGBTQ rights to shame.