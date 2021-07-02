Bebe Rexha 'Normalizes' 165 Pounds In Her Underwear

Bebe Rexha has now clocked over 10.5 million views with a viral TikTok working to "normalize" being 165 pounds. The 31-year-old pop singer and body-positive warrior is fresh from a lingerie-clad video out to confirm she's a "bad b-tch" regardless of the number on the scale, with fans 100% backing her. Earlier this week, the Better Mistakes hit-maker updated her TikTok to promote her new capsule collection with Adore Me underwear, but she was doing more than just selling itty-bitty lingerie. Check it out below.