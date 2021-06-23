Trending Stories
Sofia Richie with blond hair
Shutterstock | 64736
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Sofia Richie struck major envy in the hearts of her Instagram followers when she gave them a glimpse inside her getaway to Greece. 

The model was likely on the minds of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans when her ex, Scott Disick, finally explained why he dates much younger women, but Sofia was far away from all of the drama that went down on the Kardashians' reunion special (and she appeared to be pretty happy where she was at). Her Kardashian-like social media shares included photos and videos taken during a trip to a spectacular swimming spot. 

Classic Architecture 

Sofia Richie standing in front of blue door.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

Sofia's latest vacation update showcased a rocky shoreline and crystal-clear water. She and a friend were shown going for a swim in the shallows. On the land behind them, there was a tiny chapel that looked like it had been there a while. It had white plaster walls and a bright blue door. A bell hung from its façade, which was topped with a cross.

Sofia and her pal took advantage of the quaint structure's vibrant entrance by using it as a backdrop for a photo shoot.

Simple Swimwear

 

For the outing, Sofia wore a black string bikini with a classic triangle silhouette. Her dark tan really popped against the church's bright door.

Her Instagram slideshow began with a shot from a boat, which is seemingly how she and her companion got to the dreamy spot. 

"So pretty," someone could be heard saying off-camera as the chapel was being filmed. 

One of Sofia's other recent posts showed her doing a little shopping and exploring in Páos, Greece. She was joined by her friend Tess Kemper, her father Lionel Richie, and her sister Nicole Richie. 

Honoring Her Father

 

The posts came a few days after Sofia and her family helped Lionel celebrate his 72nd birthday. The group marked the occasion on Father's Day with one sweet tribute to the legendary singer: a chocolate cake in his likeness. It was a dead ringer for the clay sculpture of his head featured in the "Hello" music video.

"Happy birthday and Happy Father’s Day to my best friend. Proud to call you my dad," Sofia captioned an IG post filled with pictures and videos from the event.

What Scott Said About Dating Younger Women

Scott Disick places hand on Sofia Richie's rear
Gettyimages | Rachel Murray

Sofia's Grecian getaway was going on at the same time her ex was being forced to explain why he has dated  women who are much younger than him since his split from Kourtney Kardashian. Scott Disick is 16 years older than Sofia, so their relationship raised a few eyebrows. Scott is now dating model Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior. 

"Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls," Scott said during the Kardashians' reunion special, according to Entertainment  Tonight. "I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young."

