Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City puts on the Met Gala, which always sparks incredible fashion displays up and down the red carpet. There is always a theme and celebrities go all-out trying to make the biggest splash on the red carpet.

Iconic fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley told Vogue the Met Gala is the "Super Bowl of fashion." Started in 1946, it's become an iconic event that brings the biggest names in fashion and entertainment together for one phenomenal event.