Gymnast McKayla Maroney Celebrates Clothes That Don't Fit

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is showing how she feels a "million bucks" by posing in - and returning - a pair of pants that didn't fit. The 25-year-old vault queen, hugely into body-positivity as she this year reveals binge eating disorder and anorexia battles she's conquered, has been busy posting on an Instagram account that's lesser known. While the London 2012 Olympics face boasts 1.3 million followers on her main account, it's a more modest affair on her Glohé wellness feed. The account is gaining followers, though. See why below.