Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In 'Magical' Backyard Photoshoot

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Sparks Hygiene Comments In Underwear With Iced Coffee

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Makes Mistake Lounging Around Steps In Sundress

Donald Trump Says World Leaders Like Joe Biden Because He'll Let Them 'Get Very Rich Off The United States'

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released Saturday, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the United States' foreign policy and the ongoing Group of 7 (G7) summit.

At the summit, world leaders appeared relieved to have President Joe Biden leading the U.S. and expressed hope for a return to pre-Trump collaboration.

Trump apparently took issue with some of the comments, alleging that world leaders are looking forward to dealing with Biden because they realize he will let them "get very rich off the United States" once again.

Trump Takes Jab At Macron

As Newsmax reported, in his statement, Trump took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who praised Biden and said that it is "great to have a U.S. president part of the club and very willing to cooperate."

"This was a quote by the President of France. He and many other Leaders before him, in France and throughout Europe, were ripping off the United States like never before," Trump said, claiming that his predecessors made "horrible" free trade deals and also financed many European nations' defense.

Trump Says 'Of Course' World Leaders Like Biden

President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

"They were taking advantage of the United States and therefore, of course, they like Biden," Trump said of world leaders, adding that he expects them to "return to their old ways of ripping off our Country."

"If I were a leader of these countries, I too would like Biden far better than President Trump," the former commander-in-chief stressed.

"They will now get very rich off the United States just like they have in the past until a change is made. I am for AMERICA FIRST!"

World Leaders Mocked Trump

At a  North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in 2019, a group of world leaders mocked Trump behind his back.

As The Inquisitr reported, a video released at the time showed Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laughing because Trump was late to a press conference.  

After being mocked by world leaders, Trump canceled his press conference and reportedly threw a "hissy fit."

After the event, the former commander-in-chief slammed Macron as "two-faced" for laughing at him behind his back. 

G7 Summit 

As CNN reported, Biden and other world leaders came to an agreement on some issues, but strongly disagreed on dealing with China.

Though all attendees agreed that a new investigations into the origins of COVID-19 is necessary, only Biden called for a tougher line on China.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi reportedly argued that mentioning work camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong independence would be seen as an unnecessary provocation by official Beijing.

Still, a White House official described the summit as "unusually substantive and productive."

Latest Headlines

Charli XCX & Paula Abdul Create An Iconic Moment In A Hotel Hallway During Pride

June 13, 2021

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

June 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Insists Trump Worked For Russia As Biden Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Win

June 13, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

June 13, 2021

Vladimir Putin Says 'Talented' Donald Trump Is 'An Extraordinary Individual'

June 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard Named As 'Ambitious Free-Agent Target' For Heat This Summer

June 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.