Donald Trump Says World Leaders Like Joe Biden Because He'll Let Them 'Get Very Rich Off The United States'

In a statement released Saturday, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the United States' foreign policy and the ongoing Group of 7 (G7) summit.

At the summit, world leaders appeared relieved to have President Joe Biden leading the U.S. and expressed hope for a return to pre-Trump collaboration.

Trump apparently took issue with some of the comments, alleging that world leaders are looking forward to dealing with Biden because they realize he will let them "get very rich off the United States" once again.