Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Maxie Gets Support From Spinelli

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail Maxie will reconnect with Spinelli for the first time since delivering her baby. Just before she was kidnapped by Peter's hired nurse, she almost told Spinelli what she had planned. However, they were interrupted, so all he knows is the story she's told everybody else.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Maxie will stick with her story that "Chloe" stole Louise, even with Spinelli. She's kept the circle of people who know the truth tiny, and that's not changing yet.