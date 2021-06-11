Trending Stories
Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Maxie Gets Support From Spinelli

Kirsten Storms shines at an ABC event
Gettyimages | Mark Davis
TV
Stacy Carey

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail Maxie will reconnect with Spinelli for the first time since delivering her baby. Just before she was kidnapped by Peter's hired nurse, she almost told Spinelli what she had planned. However, they were interrupted, so all he knows is the story she's told everybody else.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Maxie will stick with her story that "Chloe" stole Louise, even with Spinelli. She's kept the circle of people who know the truth tiny, and that's not changing yet.

A Difficult Conversation Is Ahead

As SheKnows Soaps notes, Maxie and Spinelli will have a very difficult conversation during the June 11 show. These two have been through a lot together over the years, but things got quite tense while she was with Peter. Spinelli always knew Peter was bad news, and Maxie pushed him away as a result.

Spinelli worked hard to get Peter out of Maxie's life, even if it meant losing her. Despite all that happened, he refused to abandon her and that will continue now.

Spinelli's Support Continues

Bradford Anderson smiles for photographers
Gettyimages | Valerie Macon

The General Hospital Twitter preview indicates that Spinelli will check in on Maxie during Friday's episode. She'll still be at General Hospital, but dressed, as if she's about to head home. 

Maxie and Spinelli sit next to one another on the side of the bed and she'll ask if they can just "call it even and move forward." It seems virtually guaranteed that Spinelli will do whatever he can for Maxie to help her move forward, including setting aside his own hurt feelings.

Brook Lynn and Valentin Bond Over 'Bailey'

Across town, Brook Lynn will still be adjusting to being a "mother" to baby "Bailey." Valentin is already head-over-heels in love with her, having no idea she's not his biological daughter. General Hospital spoilers tease that Brook Lynn and Valentin will share a warm moment with one another, surely as they fawn over the baby.

Could this special moment spark the possibility of a real relationship between these two? It might, except that Brook Lynn knows she'll have break his heart at some point. 

How Long Will The Baby Swap Continue?

Even though Peter is supposedly dead, General Hospital spoilers signal that baby Louise will stay with Brook Lynn for now. After all, Maxie just thinks Peter's on the run, and she's determined to keep her baby safe. 

In the days ahead, Maxie will desperately want to see her baby. However, Brook Lynn will worry about doing that and she'll urge Maxie to hold back. General Hospital spoilers hint this will be a wild ride and viewers are curious to see how it plays out.

