Trending Stories
Basketball

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacers

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Harrell, Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Basketball

Celtics Could Acquire Damian Lillard For Four Players, Three 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Republican Slams Donald Trump As 'Patron Saint Of Sore Losers'

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Demi Rose Achieves Higher Power In Stunning Bustier Dress

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is on her own "goddess" wavelength, and she's achieving a higher power as she showcases another stunning look. The 26-year-old British model and social media sensation went bustier-style in a dress that seemed out of an oil painting recently, posting for her 16.6 million Instagram followers with tons of glam and tons of depth, also harnessing her love of all things spiritual. Demi is hugely into mindfulness and healing crystals, and her photos came with big feminine-strong energy. Check it out below.

Talking Goddess

Demi Rose picking lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps. Demi, who continues to grieve losing both parents just seven months apart, had updated with mentions of not being "held back by what happened in the past." 

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador, showing off her famous figure, had been snapped indoors, amid swish couches, and stunning her fans in a plunging cream dress, one that came unusual via an old-fashioned painting upper and bustier finish as it afforded tapestry vibes. A semi done-up ponytail and full face of makeup completed the gorgeous look.

 

See The Photos Below

Glancing to the side and then showing some leg with a swipe right, Demi shared a total three shots, taking to her caption and telling fans:

"The Goddess doesn't enter us from outside; she emerges from deep within. She is not held back by what happened in the past. She is conceived in consciousness, born in love, and nurtured by higher thinking."

The photos took a break from seeing Demi promote affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing, a gig that got upped with her October 2020-commenced PLT ambassador status. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For More Photos

Demi Rose in tan dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi has addressed her grieving process, one that's helped as she sticks to a positive mindset and alternative therapies not limited to her new harp-playing hobby and those relaxing bubble baths.

"When my parents died my world could have spiralled out of control but you have to hang on. I am a firm believer of self-care and I am very much into books involving spirituality and enlightenment," she told ES in September 2020. Demi had also reached out to prevent suicide attempts. More photos below.

Career On The Up

Demi has been experiencing massive career success, seemingly no longer needing to be tied to famous men to get her name trending. The model had a fling with rapper Tyga in 2016, but in 2021, it's #socialmediasensation. Last October, Rose hit 15 million followers on Instagram, having since gained 1.6 million, released her own merch, and launched her own edit with Pretty Little Thing.

Demi has also quit the U.K. with her July 2020 move to Ibiza, Spain, where updates now come tagged "Ibiza Magic Island."

Latest Headlines

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Struggles And A Paternity Shocker May Be Coming

June 10, 2021

George P. Bush Defends Supporting Trump, Who Humiliated His Father On National Stage

June 10, 2021

Republican Slams Donald Trump As 'Patron Saint Of Sore Losers'

June 10, 2021

Alexis Ren Looks Incredibly Stunning In An Orange Slit Dress

June 10, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1016 To Feature Kaido Versus Yamato & Nami's Victory Over Ulti

June 10, 2021

Reese Witherspoon Feels 'Overjoyed' After Getting Fully Vaccinated

June 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.