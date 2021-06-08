Following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol, virtually all Silicon Valley giants banned former President Donald Trump from their platforms for inciting violence.

Trump and his Republican allies have criticized the decision, dismissing it as an attempt by Big Tech to silence conservatives and influence American politics.

Facebook recently announced that it would extend Trump's ban for two more years, until at least 2023.

According to a new poll from Morning Consult that was released Monday, the controversial decision has polarized the American public.