Scroll for the video. Britney, right now sparking concern after calling herself a "motherf-ing snake" as she recreates her iconic 2013 VMAs performance, posted shortly before the headline-making snakeskin bodysuit post. The Grammy winner, barefoot and in little black shorts and a matching bralette, was seen dancing her heart out, spinning fast, and impressing fans with her super-toned and rock-hard abs.

The "Toxic" singer, waving her hair around and also fashioning it into the perfect messy bun, shouted out music legend Janet Jackson - with more.