Jamaal Bowman: 'Joe Manchin Has Become The New Mitch McConnell'

In an interview that was broadcast Monday morning, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman slammed a fellow Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Though a Democrat, Manchin has opposed much of President Joe Biden's agenda, siding with the Republican Party on many key issues.

Most recently, Manchin vowed to block a sweeping voting rights bill pushed by his own party and expressed opposition to getting rid of the Senate filibuster.

According to Bowman, Manchin is doing to Biden what Republican Mitch McConnell did to former President Barack Obama.