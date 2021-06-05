Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

Basketball

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Enjoys 'Superior' Bedtime Snack With Zero Guilt

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is cracking epic jokes while rocking her pastel bikini and enjoying the yacht life. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder has been making headlines since Memorial Day weekend for a luxurious vacation, with the weekend bringing a fresh Instagram post. Last night, Savannah updated for her 2.2 million followers right from the water, and her caption 100% proved that posts from this Southern Belle aren't just something to look at. Check out the boat joke below.

I Like...

Savannah Chrisley and friend on yacht
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Savannah has been steadily filling her Instagram with beachy or swimwear snaps as she documents the break, one that's so far not come with a location announcement.

 "GOD BLESS THE USA!" Savannah exclaimed over Memorial Day as she debuted her super-stylish and mint-green bikini, one that returned on Friday as the star posed with four others including BFF Chadd Bryant and The L.A. Facialist, a.ak. Candace Marino.

The sunny snap showed everyone in a row, on a yacht, and smiling.

Scroll For More Photos

Savannah Chrisley and friends on yacht
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, showcasing her sensational beach body and looking gorgeous and breezy with her choppy blonde hair, reflective metallic shades, and one seriously-golden tan, sent out major yacht energy in her caption - also, major Sir Mix-A-Lot energy.

"I like big boats and I cannot lie," she wrote with a wink emoji. "Oh and I love you a yacht," Chrisley added with a #bestfriends and heart emoji. The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley has this year been slammed for the family allegedly "showing off" their wealth, but she got no hate here. Scroll for a video.

Impressing Fans With Abs

SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who is a workout queen and made poolside squats part of her 2020 L.A. vacation as she hit up celebrity-adored gym chain Dogpound, now sees many a fan eyeing up her abs. "Holy abs," one replied, with another saying: "You look fit!!! God took time on you!!"

Savannah has actually been making headlines for her "insane" vibrating abs, ones that came with video evidence and the budding makeup founder not even moving as Body Revolution's patch-on technology worked her torso.

Promo On Vacay

The Body Revolution posts, largely shared via stories, come as paid ones. Savannah, who has also promoted South Beach Diet, is clearly much in demand on the influencer front, just yesterday shouting out non-alcoholic drinks brand Becketts. Dad Todd is also signed up to front the company. 

Posting from a bar setting and in a hot pink top and high-waisted jeans, Savannah played bar customer, writing: "Can I speak to your manager vibes." She added that her makeup was from her SASSY brand, also shouting out Drink Becketts.

Latest Headlines

Jamie Lynn Spears Enjoys 'Superior' Bedtime Snack With Zero Guilt

June 5, 2021

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

June 5, 2021

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

June 5, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

June 4, 2021

Christina Aguilera Rocks Boyfriend Underpants From PRIDE Collection

June 4, 2021

Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brook Lynn Panics, Ned Wants Valentin Gone

June 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.