Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

Savannah Chrisley is cracking epic jokes while rocking her pastel bikini and enjoying the yacht life. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder has been making headlines since Memorial Day weekend for a luxurious vacation, with the weekend bringing a fresh Instagram post. Last night, Savannah updated for her 2.2 million followers right from the water, and her caption 100% proved that posts from this Southern Belle aren't just something to look at. Check out the boat joke below.