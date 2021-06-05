Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

Scroll for the photo. Savannah has been steadily filling her Instagram with beachy or swimwear snaps as she documents the break, one that's so far not come with a location announcement.

"GOD BLESS THE USA!" Savannah exclaimed over Memorial Day as she debuted her super-stylish and mint-green bikini, one that returned on Friday as the star posed with four others including BFF Chadd Bryant and The L.A. Facialist, a.ak. Candace Marino.

The sunny snap showed everyone in a row, on a yacht, and smiling.