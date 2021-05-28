Roger Howarth's Back On 'General Hospital' And Fans Have Thoughts

General Hospital viewers got something of an answer to a mystery that's been swirling for a few months. When Roger Howarth's character of Franco Baldwin was killed a few months ago, it was quickly revealed the actor would be back. The show didn't want to dish out any details regarding who he'd play, but a few tidbits were revealed during Thursday's episode.

Maxie was stressed over her dire situation when a kind stranger appeared out of nowhere. It just so happens that kind stranger was Howarth's new character.