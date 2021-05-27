Trending Stories
Halsey Is A Glowing Mama-To-Be In Unique Printed Dress

Halsey rocks pale pink hair and bold jewelry at the American Music Awards.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Pop star Halsey has been delighting her 24.4 million Instagram followers with gorgeous photos highlighting her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy, and her most recent Instagram share was no different.

She shared a snap that was taken in an eye-catching space with a rustic stone counter area and an arched section that featured a gorgeous architectural feature. A bold frame with square corners and rounded half-circle sections drew attention to a series of designs within. The art piece contained tones of muted red, navy blue and yellow, and featured plenty of gorgeous details.

Glowing Goddess

Halsey wears a printed dress and placed a hand on her baby bump.
Instagram | Halsey

At the very middle of the piece of art was a sun surrounded by whimsical rays, and there were also geometric printed segments that extended all the way to the frame.

Despite the piece of art nearby, however, Halsey remained the focal point of the shot as she posed in a dress with a unique print. She didn't include a tag that indicated what brand or designer the piece was from, but the garment seemed perfectly suited to her quirky style and taste.

Mama-To-Be

The dress had a slight turtleneck and long sleeves, and the chest portion offered full coverage as well, keeping her flawless skin hidden. However, the material clung to her curves, stretching over her chest and her large baby bump. The piece was a crisp white hue with a gray print atop it that almost looked like graffiti, with what appeared to be a boy's face in several segments on the garment.

She paired the dress with a few eye-catching accessories, including a chunky necklace and a small clutch bag.

Moonlight Vibes

Her cropped hair was styled in a casual look with short bangs and flipped out ends, and she appeared to have kept her makeup very simple, allowing her natural beauty to shine She had a bit of what looked like pale gray eyeshadow to draw attention to her gorgeous gaze, but the rest of her beauty look was very neutral.

She finished off her accessorizing with small earrings and a few golden rings on her fingers, and she held the clutch in front of her thighs as she gazed at the camera, looking serene.

Utter Perfection

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the simple shot racked up over 890,200 likes within just one hour of going live, including a like from actress January Jones

"STUNNING," one follower exclaimed.

"Beautiful mama you look so good," another fan chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Halsey has showcased her bump in everything from cocktail attire to swimwear. Back in February, as The Inquisitr reported, she stood in the sunshine rocking a floral-print bikini, looking absolutely gorgeous.

