Halsey Is A Glowing Mama-To-Be In Unique Printed Dress

Pop star Halsey has been delighting her 24.4 million Instagram followers with gorgeous photos highlighting her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy, and her most recent Instagram share was no different.

She shared a snap that was taken in an eye-catching space with a rustic stone counter area and an arched section that featured a gorgeous architectural feature. A bold frame with square corners and rounded half-circle sections drew attention to a series of designs within. The art piece contained tones of muted red, navy blue and yellow, and featured plenty of gorgeous details.