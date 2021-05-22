Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

Kim Kardashian is bragging that she "woke up in paradise" while tip-toeing around her luxurious pool in a bikini. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, still making divorce headlines, has been busy enjoying a sun-soaked and tropical vacation, with photos of the E! star keeping her 222 million Instagram followers updated. Kim, who has also been promoting new underwear drops from her SKIMS clothing line, was all swimwear action over the weekend, but she did give a shout-out to ex Kanye West as she rocked a tangerine two-piece. Check it out below.